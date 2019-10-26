Mossimo Giannulli Allegedly Told Accountant He 'Had To Work The System' To Get Child Into USC, Prosecutors Say

Also available on the NBC app

Prosecutors allege in a new indictment that Lori Loughlin's husband Mossimo Giannulli emailed his accountant saying he "had to work the system" to get his older daughter Bella accepted into the University of Southern California. Giannulli and Loughlin have both pleaded not guilty to charges against them in the college admissions scandal. What does this new development mean for their respective cases? Criminal defense attorney Alison Triessl joins Access Hollywood co-host Zuri Hall to discuss. Plus, Alison weighs in on Felicity Huffman's early release from prison. Why didn't she serve her full 14-day sentence?

Appearing: