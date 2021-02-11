Also available on the nbc app

Morgan Wallen is speaking out after a video surfaced of the country singer using the N-word. The 27-year-old took to Instagram to address the controversy and urged his fans not to defend him as he wants to "take ownership" for his actions. "I let so many people down. I let my parents down and they're the furthest thing from ... the person in that video. I let my son down, and I'm not okay with that. So this week, I've been waiting to say anything further until I got the chance to apologize to those closest to me that I knew I personally hurt," he shared.

