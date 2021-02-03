Also available on the nbc app

Morgan Wallen is facing some major consequences after a video surfaced of him using the N-word. The 27-year-old's record label, Big Loud, has suspended him indefinitely. "In the wake of recent events, Big Loud Records has made the decision to suspend Morgan Wallen’s recording contract indefinitely," the company tweeted. iHeartMedia and Cumulus Media also decided to remove the singer's music from their stations.

Appearing: