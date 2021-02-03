Sterling K. Brown Has So Much Love For 'Great Mom' Mandy Moore: Her Son Is The 'Sweetest Little Boy'
CLIP 05/21/21
Main Content
Morgan Wallen is facing some major consequences after a video surfaced of him using the N-word. The 27-year-old's record label, Big Loud, has suspended him indefinitely. "In the wake of recent events, Big Loud Records has made the decision to suspend Morgan Wallen’s recording contract indefinitely," the company tweeted. iHeartMedia and Cumulus Media also decided to remove the singer's music from their stations.