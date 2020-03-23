Also available on the NBC app

Rosie O’Donnell revived her hit talk show “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” for a special reason on Sunday night—the comedian was raising money for The Actors Fund, an organization that helps those in the entertainment industry during times of crisis. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Rosie saw a chance to bring together some of Broadway’s top talent in order to emphasize the need for community and love. The comedian was joined by A-listers from Sarah Jessica Parker to Cynthia Erivo and Billy Porter who shared how they were coping at home during self-isolation. At the end of the 3 ½-hour event, Rosie announced that they had raised over half a million dollars to donate to the charity.

