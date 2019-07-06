Morgan Freeman Reveals Why He Finds Denzel Washington 'Extraordinary' (EXCLUSIVE)

Morgan Freeman chats with Access at AFI's Life Achievement Award ceremony for Denzel Washington about first working with the actor in 1988 on "Glory."
Appearing:
Tags: Access, morgan freeman, morgan freeman 2019, morgan freeman denzel washington, morgan freeman AFI, morgan freeman interview, movies, hollywood, celebrity, gossip, celebrity news, breaking news, interviews, entertainment, entertainment news
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.