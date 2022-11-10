Morgan Evans says writing and sharing his new song “Over For You” with fans has helped him through his divorce from Kelsea Ballerini. The 37-year-old singer wrote the song from personal experience—he announced he was divorcing Kelsea in August. “It’s been a rough few months in my life. Writing this song just really helped me sort through a lot that actually. When I played it for the first time, I just played it because I needed to get it off my chest. As I said the reaction to it has been kind of overwhelming,” he told Access Hollywood at the 2022 CMA Awards. The country singer also told Access about the new chapter in his life and if he will be dating soon.

