Main Content

Morgan Evans Says It’s Been ‘Extremely Lonely’ Going Through His Divorce From Kelsea Ballerini

CLIP11/09/22

Morgan Evans says writing and sharing his new song “Over For You” with fans has helped him through his divorce from Kelsea Ballerini. The 37-year-old singer wrote the song from personal experience—he announced he was divorcing Kelsea in August. “It’s been a rough few months in my life. Writing this song just really helped me sort through a lot that actually. When I played it for the first time, I just played it because I needed to get it off my chest. As I said the reaction to it has been kind of overwhelming,” he told Access Hollywood at the 2022 CMA Awards. The country singer also told Access about the new chapter in his life and if he will be dating soon.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: morgan evans, Kelsea Ballerini, 2022 CMA Awards, country music, divorce, marriage
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Undefined
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.