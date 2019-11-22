Access
Morgan Evans Dishes On His Musical Marriage To Kelsea Ballerini & Writing Their First Chorus Together

11/21/19
Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini are spouses and co-writers! The "Diamonds" singer told Access Hollywood that he and his talented wife recently came up with their first chorus together one night after drinking "a couple of glasses of wine." "She said something to me, and I started singing it back together, and she was like, 'That's pretty cool!' And she sang the next line, and I sang the next line, and we're like, 'Did we just write a chorus?!' … That's sitting on my notes on my phone somewhere to finish at some point." Morgan also talked to Access about how much he loves Kelsea's unfiltered feedback on his music and discussed his favorite moments from his ongoing world tour. The U.S. leg of Morgan's tour runs through Dec. 14.

Interview
