Also available on the NBC app

Monsta X showed some love for their fans, the Monbebes. The K-pop superstars also revealed to Sibley Scoles while chatting with Access Hollywood at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards that they’d love to have collaborations in the future with Ty Dolla $ign, Khalid and The Chainsmokers. The group played a fun game where they share which Taylor Swift #mood they are!

Appearing: