Moms Reveal What Parenting During A Pandemic Really Looks Like

CLIP07/06/21

In The New York Times series "The Primal Scream," Parenting columnist Jessica Grose documents the extreme toll that lockdown has taken on mothers juggling working from home and remote learning, on top of all their usual parental duties. Kelly chats with Melissa, who shares her own primal scream moment, and then meets Liz and Dekeda, mothers whose stories were featured in "The Primal Scream" series. Liz and Dekeda are in need of a break, so Kelly surprises them both with a dream Hawaiian vacation to Hyatt Regency Maui Resort And Spa.

