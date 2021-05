Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Cole once struggled with her fitness routine and looked to food for comfort. Now, she's made a change – losing 108 pounds in 26 months! The mom of two opened up to Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover about her inspiring journey, which she accomplished with help from Beachbody's workout and food portioning programs. For more about Beachbody, check out beachbodyondemand.com.

