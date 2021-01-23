Working mom Lindsay Rechler was having a tough time explaining quarantine to her kids, so she wrote a children's book about it called "Good Morning Zoom." After receiving positive feedback from friends, she decided to self-publish it on Amazon and donate the proceeds to COVID-19 relief. Her book shot to No. 1 on Amazon overnight, and Pilot Pens was so blown away by Lindsay's work, they awarded her $1,000.

