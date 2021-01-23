Main Content

Mom Makes Children's Book To Explain Quarantine To Kids

CLIP01/22/21

Working mom Lindsay Rechler was having a tough time explaining quarantine to her kids, so she wrote a children's book about it called "Good Morning Zoom." After receiving positive feedback from friends, she decided to self-publish it on Amazon and donate the proceeds to COVID-19 relief. Her book shot to No. 1 on Amazon overnight, and Pilot Pens was so blown away by Lindsay's work, they awarded her $1,000.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.