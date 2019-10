Also available on the NBC app

Numbers don't lie! Meet St. Louis mom Rachel, who gave birth to her newborn on July 11 at 7:11 p.m. – and the little one weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces! Rachel tells Access why she was a little "freaked" out about the number combination during her pregnancy, and how her family is now planning to use it to their hopefully lucky advantage!

