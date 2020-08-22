Also available on the nbc app

Molly Sims is keeping it real! The actress joined Access Daily's host Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover and revealed her secrets to balancing work and family life in quarantine. "It's definitely about being scheduled and being organized. Also, just kind of letting everything go sideways. Sometimes you're going to have brownies for breakfast," she said. Molly also revealed some of her at home beauty secrets, including using a lip scrub and a jade roller! Plus, the star chatted about her new show, "Get Organized with The Home Edit," which is set to premiere on Netflix Sept. 9.

