Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Molly Sims Says She’s Letting Things Go ‘Sideways’ In Quarantine And Is OK With Brownies For Breakfast

CLIP08/22/20
Also available on the nbc app

Molly Sims is keeping it real! The actress joined Access Daily's host Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover and revealed her secrets to balancing work and family life in quarantine. "It's definitely about being scheduled and being organized. Also, just kind of letting everything go sideways. Sometimes you're going to have brownies for breakfast," she said. Molly also revealed some of her at home beauty secrets, including using a lip scrub and a jade roller! Plus, the star chatted about her new show, "Get Organized with The Home Edit," which is set to premiere on Netflix Sept. 9.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Access hollywood, Celebrity news, Molly Sims, celebrity interviews, Interviews, celebrity entertainment, entertainment news, babies, parenting
S2020 E013 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.