Molly Sims joined Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez for “Access Daily," which is filming the show remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. The mother of three opened up about how she is getting creative with parenting her kiddos while stuck at home after receiving advice like, "Do things you wouldn’t do. Eat breakfast under the table. Build a fort. Eat brownies for breakfast," she said. Plus, the actress shared her secrets to a her healthy marriage with hubby Scott Stuber.

