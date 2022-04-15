Main Content

Molly Shannon Claims She Was Sexually Harassed By Gary Coleman, Locked Herself In Bathroom To Escape

CLIP04/14/22
While discussing her new memoir "Hello, Molly!" on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show," former "Saturday Night Live" star Molly Shannon detailed a disturbing encounter she claims she had with "Diff'rent Strokes" star Gary Coleman in 1987, saying the occurred in the late actor's hotel room after Molly claims their mutual agent left them alone. Access Hollywood reached out to representatives of Gary's estate for comment.

