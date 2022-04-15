Also available on the nbc app

While discussing her new memoir "Hello, Molly!" on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show," former "Saturday Night Live" star Molly Shannon detailed a disturbing encounter she claims she had with "Diff'rent Strokes" star Gary Coleman in 1987, saying the occurred in the late actor's hotel room after Molly claims their mutual agent left them alone. Access Hollywood reached out to representatives of Gary's estate for comment.

