'Modern Family's' Nolan Gould Teases 'Surreal' Hot Tub Scene With David Beckham And Courteney Cox

Nolan Gould got to take a dip with David Beckham! The "Modern Family" actor dished to Access Hollywood about the soccer star's hilarious cameo on the show with Courteney Cox — in a hot tub! "That was one of those moments that we so surreal to me as an actor," Nolan said, adding, "I'm 21 years old [and] I'm sitting with two absolute superstars just in a hot tub saying lines over and over again while looking at the camera. This is so crazy!"

