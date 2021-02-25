Main Content

'Modern Family' Star Nolan Gould Details Chris Pratt-Inspired Body Transformation

Nolan Gould is looking and feeling better than ever! The "Modern Family" star dished to Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about his health and fitness journey after breaking the Internet with his impressive body transformation, which he confessed was partially inspired by Chris Pratt! "It's been really nice to set an alarm and have a reason to get up to work out, to push myself, to make myself feel good," he admitted. The 22-year-old actor also spilled on his relationship status and revealed how he has been navigating the interest in his DMs! Check out Nolan and his ripped shirtless physique in the latest issue of PEOPLE magazine on newsstands now.

