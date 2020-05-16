Also available on the NBC app

Beloved TV and film star Fred Willard has passed away at 86 years old. The comic actor, who starred in "Modern Family", "Everybody Loves Raymond" and "Best in Show", died of natural causes, according to multiple reports. His daughter Hope told PEOPLE magazine in a statement, "My father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old. He kept moving, working and making up happy until the very end. We loved him so very much!" Willard's passing comes less than two years after his wife Mary's death. The pair had been married since 1968.

Appearing: