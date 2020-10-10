Also available on the nbc app

Nazanin Mandi is taking the runway by storm! The model shares with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about making a splash at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show, where she hit the catwalk during husband Miguel's performance at the event. Nazanin reflects on her journey to success and overcoming body dysmorphia, and how she knew Miguel was the one back when they first met very early in their careers.

