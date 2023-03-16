Main Content

Model & Influencer Jeff Thomas Dead At 35

Jeff Thomas has passed away at the age of 35. The model and influencer’s body was found at an apartment building on March 8 in Miami, a Miami Police Department spokesperson confirms to Access Hollywood. He died of an apparent suicide but the police department says that his case is still open. The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner said his cause of death hasn’t been determined, per People Magazine. Jeff’s brother Skylar Ray Thomas posted about his death in a lengthy Facebook post that reads in part, “It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of my brother, Jeff on Wednesday, March 8th."

