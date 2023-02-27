Abby Choi, a model and influencer from Hong Kong, was found dead after being reported missing last week, and her ex-husband and former in-laws were put in custody without bail on Monday on joint murder charges. Choi's ex-husband Alex Kwong, his father Kwong Kau, his brother Anthony Kwong and his mom Jenny Li were all placed in custody without bail, NBC News reports. Choi was a 28-year-old model and fashion influencer who posted about her glamorous life on Instagram to her over 100,000 followers.

