Jeffrey Epstein is currently being held without bond on one charge of sex trafficking of a minor, for which he has pleaded not guilty, but a new allegation about his past behavior has come to light. Model Alicia Arden tells The New York Times that in 1997, the financier pretended to be a talent scout for Victoria's Secret to lure her into a hotel room, where she alleges he sexually assaulted her.

