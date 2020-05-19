Also available on the NBC app

MLB star Starling Marte is mourning the sudden loss of his wife, Noelia. The Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder announced the sad news of her death on social media in a heartbreaking message. "Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia due to a heart attack," he wrote. "It is a moment of indescribable pain. On behalf of my family, I am grateful for the expressions of esteem and solidarity in this difficult time." According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, Noelia was in the hospital for a broken ankle and awaiting surgery at the time of her passing. The couple has three young children together, sons Starling Jr. and Smerling and daughter Tiana.

