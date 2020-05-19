Mike Tyson Admits He's Been Watching '90 Day Fiancé' With His Wife In Quarantine
CLIP 08/31/20
MLB star Starling Marte is mourning the sudden loss of his wife, Noelia. The Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder announced the sad news of her death on social media in a heartbreaking message. "Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia due to a heart attack," he wrote. "It is a moment of indescribable pain. On behalf of my family, I am grateful for the expressions of esteem and solidarity in this difficult time." According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, Noelia was in the hospital for a broken ankle and awaiting surgery at the time of her passing. The couple has three young children together, sons Starling Jr. and Smerling and daughter Tiana.