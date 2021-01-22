Also available on the nbc app

Baseball legend Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron has passed away at the age of 86. “Mr. Aaron passed away peacefully in his sleep. The family asks for privacy at this time,” The Atlanta Braves confirmed in a statement to NBC News. The MLB Legend’s cause of death is not currently known. The MLB issued a statement on Twitter about his passing that reads, “We are devastated by the passing of Hammerin’ Hank Aaron, one of the greatest players and people in the history of our game. He was 86.”

