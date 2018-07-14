'Miz & Mrs': The Miz & Maryse On Why Her Mom & His Dad Will Be The Stars Of Their Show!

Also available on the NBC app

At the winter portion of the Television Critics Association press tour, WWE Superstars and real life couple The Miz (Mike Mizanin) and Maryse (Ouellet Mizanin) tell Access about their new docuseries "Miz & Mrs," which follows them in and out of the ring and on their journey to becoming first time parents. Plus, find out why the couple thinks Maryse's mom and The Miz's dad will be the stars of the show! "Miz & Mrs" premieres July 24 at 10/9c on USA.

