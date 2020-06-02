Also available on the NBC app

Miz Cracker joined Access Hollywood to chat about what we can expect from her in the new season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.” She also shared her favorite moments from Season 10 (Dr. Dill, anyone?), her love for Season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall, and how she’s using her platform for change during these difficult times. Season 5 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” premieres Friday, June 5 at 8pm.

