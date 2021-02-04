At 14 years old, Sophia Andrews started teaching ballet and leading fundraisers to pay for books and ballet shoes for orphan children in Kenya. This inspired her to start the non-profit Ngoma Kenya, which teaches Kenyan children art and ballet while providing resources to help them flourish. Misty Copeland calls in to praise Sophia for her amazing work, and Kelly’s friends at Canva also step in to donate $25,000 to Ngoma Kenya.

