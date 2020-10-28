Also available on the nbc app

Growing up, Misty Copeland looked to Mariah Carey for inspiration. Now, she has her in her corner. "I never ever imagined she would be someone that I could call a friend and someone has been there for me when I've been down and going through hard times," the ballerina told Access Hollywood. "As a young biracial girl growing up, I didn't see representation, and I was 7 years old when Mariah Carey's debut album came out, and it was the first time I could see myself in someone else." Misty also opened up about her childhood and getting support from her local Boys & Girls Club, an experience that inspired her to become an ambassador for the organization's Youth of the Year program. For more information on Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Youth of the Year, visit the Youth Of The Year website.

Appearing: