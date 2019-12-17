Also available on the nbc app

Misty Copeland is breaking boundaries with dance! The famed ballerina stopped by Access Daily to chat with hosts Scott Evans and Mario Lopez about starring in the holiday favorite, "The Nutcracker." Misty opens up on how she inspires a new generation of dancers, including Luna Legend. You can catch Misty dancing in "The Nutcracker" at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, in Costa Mesa, California until Dec. 22.

