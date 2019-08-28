Also available on the nbc app

Missy Elliott's diamond necklace has disappeared. The hip-hop legend took to Instagram Stories to reveal that she lost her bling at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. She wrote, "Anyone found this necklace at the VMAs backstage or know anything about it there's a reward." It's unclear when exactly Missy's necklace went missing, but she still had a big night being honored with the Video Vanguard Award.

