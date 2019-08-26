Missy Elliott Crushes MTV VMAs With Powerhouse Medley Of Biggest Hits: See All The Surprises!

Also available on the NBC app

Still got it! Missy Elliott proved why she received the Video Vanguard award at the 2019 MTV VMAs, crushing it throughout a powerhouse medley of her biggest hits, from "Get Ur Freak On" to "Lose Control" and beyond. Everyone lost it over seeing Missy dominate the stage again, with Taylor Swift, Bebe Rexha, Halsey and more all busting serious moves in the audience. Longtime fans were especially touched to see Disney Channel alum Alyson Stoner play a major role in the performance nearly two decades after first appearing in the hip-hop queen's "Work It" video.

Appearing: