At CinemaCon 2018, Tom Cruise tells Access about learning new skills to take on helicopter stunts in the upcoming "Mission: Impossible -- Fallout." But, does he remember all the things he learned on past movies like "Cocktail"? And, with the moment when Tom broke his ankle during a stunt in the "M.I." trailer, Tom tells Access about what he did moments after his injury. Plus, Tom tells Access about what he did to get back on set and complete the film. And, Tom dishes on his fight scene with Henry Cavill.

