Missing YouTube Star Marina Joyce Found 'Safe & Well' By London Police

Ten days after she first went missing in London, YouTuber Marina Joyce has been found. Police announced on Aug. 10 that the British internet personality, who was reported missing three days prior, is "safe and well." Over the past day, Marina's missing person status reignited the viral hashtag #SaveMarinaJoyce, which was first created when the star was the focus of a wave of internet conspiracy theories back in 2016.

