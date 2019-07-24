Missing Teens Now Suspects In Double Murder Of Globetrotting Couple

Also available on the NBC app

There's been a shocking twist in the case of two teens reported missing in Canada. Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were initially believed to be the victims of a possible serial killer, but police now consider them suspects in the murder of a traveling couple found dead on the side of a highway with multiple gunshot wounds. Access goes inside the disturbing development, which also includes a "suspicious death" being treated as a possible third homicide.

