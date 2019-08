Also available on the NBC app

Missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband, Fotis, remains under a cloud of suspicion and has been charged with evidence tampering. He's out on bond and living in their family home, where he sat down for an exclusive interview with WNBC. Though he maintains his innocence, Fotis' defense has taken a recent hit and experts explain to Access why his demeanor and body language are worth noting.

Appearing: