Miss Universe New Zealand Finalist Amber-Lee Friis Dies At 23

Miss Universe New Zealand finalist Amber-Lee Friis has died at just 23 years old. The beauty queen passed away earlier this week, her agency The Talent Tree confirmed on Facebook, calling Amber-Lee a "beautiful" and "talented" Wahini, a Maori word for woman. The Miss World New Zealand organization also offered social media condolences, sending a heartfelt message to the 2018 contestant, writing, "continue shining brightly, Amber-Lee, just as we remembered you." A cause of death remains unconfirmed as of May 22.

