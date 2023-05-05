Miss Universe finalist, Sienna Weir, has died at the age of 23. The 2022 contestant and model passed away after a tragic horseback riding accident, multiple media outlets report. According to News.au Sienna died on Thursday after being taken off life support. Dailymail.com reports that she was riding a horse at Windsor Polo Grounds in Australia when she was seriously injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Her Instagram page was quickly flooded with tributes from fans and friends.

