Junior doctor Bhasha Mukherjee was crowned as Miss England just eight months ago, but as the COVID-19 pandemic spread, she knew she had to trade in her sash for a stethoscope and return to the front lines of the UK outbreak. "At the moment, I think the best thing a Miss England could be doing to represent their country is to serve their country," Bhasha told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles of her decision to get back to work while traveling the world as the titleholder.

