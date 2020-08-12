Also available on the nbc app

Mischa Barton totally gets "The O.C." love, even 17 years later! The actress tells Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles why she thinks her beloved 2000s teen soap has found a new audience that’s just as obsessed as the original fans were! When was the last time she watched an episode? And, does she still keep in touch with her castmates? Mischa also dishes on her new movie "Spree" and what makes it such a timely take on social media culture and the ride-sharing experience. "Spree" will be available in theaters, VOD and on digital Aug. 14.

Appearing: