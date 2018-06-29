Colleen Ballinger took to YouTube to announce that she and Erik Stocklin are engaged and expecting a baby! Watch to find out more.
Appearing:
Tags: Access, miranda sings pregnant, miranda sings engaged, youtuber, colleen ballinger miranda sings, colleen ballinger engaged, colleen ballinger, erik stocklin, colleen ballinger pregnant, miranda sings, haters back off
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.