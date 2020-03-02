Access Hollywood
Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan McLoughlin Retires From NYPD

Miranda Lambert’s husband, New York Police Department officer Brendan McLoughlin, has officially retired from duty, the NYPD Deputy Commissioner for Public Information confirmed to Access Hollywood. According to Fox News, Brendan left the force last month and is now working as part of his wife’s security team on her Wildcard Tour across the U.S. and Canada. Brendan’s retirement comes seven months after reports first broke that he had taken a leave of absence from the NYPD. Brendan has spoken out about his pride in being an officer. During an interview on New York’s Country 94.7’s “Kelly Ford in the Morning” last fall, he talked about his family connection to the force and called his choice to become a first responder “the best decision” he ever made.

