We're getting a sweet tooth from all this eye candy! Miranda Lambert's handsome husband, Brendan McLoughlin, appeared alongside his superstar wife in the romantic music video for her song "Settling Down." In one scene, the former police officer goes shirtless, baring his abs while cooking with Miranda in the kitchen. The couple also snuggles up together in a hammock while enjoying the peaceful views at home in Tennessee. "I've never had a video in 18 years in the business with a love interest, and so it's kinda funny that my husband's my first one," she told New York radio station Country 94.7. "I'm like, 'You're cute, you're here and you're free.'"

