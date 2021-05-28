Also available on the nbc app

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin are one sweet duo. The couple performed a karaoke rendition of the popular “Grease” duet “Summer Lovin” on Tuesday night to celebrate the opening of Miranda’s new restaurant, Casa Rosa Tex-Mex Bar & Cantina. The country star made history as the first female artist to open a bar on Nashville’s iconic Broadway strip. The 37-year-old singer celebrated the big night with a series of snaps of the grand opening. “Yall it's official.... @casarosanashville is open! We celebrated Tuesday night with a friends and family karaoke party! Thanks to everyone who came out to hang! I even got hubby up to sing a little duet! Just call us Danny and Sandy from now on!,” Miranda wrote.

