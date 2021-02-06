Main Content

Miranda Lambert Safe After Hit-And-Run On Road Trip With Husband: 'We Fishtailed Pretty Good'

02/06/21
Miranda Lambert is safe and sound after being involved in a scary hit-and-run. The country music superstar and husband Brendan McLoughlin were on a road trip this week when, according to Miranda, another vehicle side-swiped their trailer. The 37-year-old detailed the fender bender in a lengthy Instagram post on Feb. 5, telling fans that someone driving erratically in a small car collided with her and Brendan's Airstream. Miranda went on to assure followers that luckily no one was hurt and they're "so thankful nothing worse happened," but she claimed the other driver sped away without stopping.

