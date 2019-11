Also available on the NBC app

Country superstar Miranda Lambert graced the internet with a video of her shirtless husband, Brendan McLoughlin! The singer has made it a habit to showcase her NYPD hubby and his buff bod as she tees up a new song or album drop. In this case, the singer teased her seventh studio album ‘Wildcard’ with a video of her husband captioned, “Y’all are welcome!” We thank you for your service, Miranda.

Appearing: