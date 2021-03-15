Also available on the nbc app

The 2021 Grammys went full country! Music’s biggest night celebrated the female-centric nominees for this year’s country categories, highlighting three of the biggest artists currently dominating the genre. Mickey Guyton stunned in a floor-length champagne number just one month after giving birth, performing her breakthrough single “Black Like Me.” Miranda Lambert was up next, belting her hit “Bluebird” after winning Best Country Album for “Wildcard.” And John Mayer was more than happy to support pal Maren Morris on guitar and backup vocals as she performed her smash song “The Bones.”

