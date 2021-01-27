Also available on the nbc app

Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin just celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary with the sweetest posts. The 37-year-old shared an intimate snap on her Instagram from her “Settling Down” music video, which also featured her hubby. “2 years hitched,” she wrote alongside the couple’s photo. Brendan also commemorated their special day and shared a silly snapshot of his love in the kitchen with the caption, “Happy anniversary to this amazing woman.”

