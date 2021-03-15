Also available on the nbc app

It was a big night for Miranda Lambert at the 2021 Grammy Awards! After she took home the award for Best Country Album for "Wildcard," the singer opened up to Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about her win. Miranda, who wowed in not one, but two looks at the annual ceremony, also noted how nice it was to get glammed up for the award show after this past year. The country songstress also said she feels happy and content with her life right now and will never take what she does for granted again.

