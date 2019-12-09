Miranda Lambert And Husband Brendan McLoughlin Look So In Love On Hawaiian Getaway

Also available on the NBC app

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin said "aloha" to a romantic getaway! The couple got cozy on a weekend trip to Maui, beaming alongside one another in multiple loved-up snaps. The country queen and her NYPD officer hubby made the most of their island time, but it wasn't exactly a vacation. The trip also doubled as a business outing for Miranda, who took the stage at BMI's Songwriters Festival and mingled with pals and fellow music stars including Maren Morris and Willie Nelson. Talk about having it all!

