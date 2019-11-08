Miranda Lambert Adorably Interviews Husband Brendan McLoughlin About Being A Cop

Also available on the NBC app

Miranda Lambert is giving her man his chance to shine! When the "It All Comes Out In The Wash" songstress recently stopped by New York's Country 94.7's "Kelly Ford in the Morning," she nominated her husband, NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin, as the show's weekly "First Responder Friday" honoree. She took the opportunity to ask him about choosing his line of work, which he said was "the best decision" he's ever made. Brendan met Miranda after he worked security at her Pistol Annies performance at "Good Morning America" last November, and he acknowledged that he truly "would have never met her if it wasn't for being a police officer."

